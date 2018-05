× Megan Schumacher Shares a Life at the Track, Travel, Food and Family at DSR!

DSR Vice President Megan Schumacher joins Dane “On The Road” to talk about growing up in racing in one of motorsports great families. Hear about fan outreach, amazing causes and global travel in support of Don Schumacher business, racing and family efforts. To keep up with everything and all the drivers at Don Schumacher racing and to be sure to see them at Route 66 in June check out shoeracing.com