Matt Bubala Full Show 5-5-18: NHL licking, Chicago baseball parks, Hawaii volcano reactions and drone technology

This Cinco De Mayo weekend, Matt Bubala is back in town!! Matt and Roger Badesch start the show with a special bond of eating pizza and discussing how a Boston Bruin’s player, Brad Marchand licked a player on the face during an overtime loss to Tampa Bay in game 4 Friday. Listeners call in and talk about Chicago’s baseball park rivals–Cubs and White Sox on best fans and parking for home games. At 3 a.m. Matt’s friends who live in Hawaii call the show to share their volcano reactions. The next hour, Paul Pscharre joins the show to discuss his book. Then, at 4:30 a.m., the show comes full circle with an interview with a volcanist. Throughout the show listeners call in to comment on a variety of other topics including President Trump and America’s future presidency, North Korea and the Twitter fight between Stormi Daniels and Roseanne Barr.