× HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini 5/5/2018

Lou speaks with Ken Cummings, Vice President of C&C Asphalt Paving in Oak Lawn, to discuss the benefits of an asphalt driveway, the maintenance it requires, and more; the New To Lou Too features the Zoku Slush & Shake Maker; as always, Lou has great advice for homeowners; and much more!