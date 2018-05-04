× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/4/18: Bill Gates’ Hyde Park Home, A Great Jobs Market, & “Fair Anita” in Evanston

Facebook is in the news, again, but this time, Andrea Hanis told Steve Bertrand they are focusing on Mark Zuckerberg donating $14 million dollars to the Chicago Public Schools and they also touched on Bill Gates’ recent home purchase in Hyde Park. Tom Gimbel then shared the good news about the lowest unemployment rate in a very long time, Joy McBrien explained what lead her to create a fair trade market called “Fair Anita” coming to Evanston this weekend at Ten Thousand Villages, and Jeff Plungis detailed how car companies might be using data from the cameras in your car.