Video: Weekend Warning – From our new home!

Posted 6:01 PM, May 4, 2018, by

Violeta Podrumedic gets a sneak peak at the new offices and studios of WGN Radio, where we’ll be moving in just a few weeks. Our new home has a great view of downtown Chicago on a beautiful day like today, which is an ideal reminder that, as you head out for warm weather fun, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays.

