× The Opening Bell 5/4/18: The Fed’s Confidence Leads To A Strong Economy

Things are good in the economy as Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) preview the jobs report coming out later this morning and also looked at the upgraded rating of the economy from the Federal Reserve. Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift.com) updated Steve on another plane malfunction as a window cracked mid flight, and provided input on where Southwest Airlines should go from here.