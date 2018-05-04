× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.04.18: Our moral values, Trump’s moral values and Bright Side of Life

Today, the John Williams Show faces a number of moral tests. Listen to find out who on this show who has a moral compass. They talk dating in the age of texting, and taking $200,000 off the ground. Plus, President Trump faces a test of his own: one of honesty. Finally, John, Violeta and Elif give you “Fun Things to Do” in Chicago. And, you call in to tell us what’s making you smile today on Bright Side of Life.