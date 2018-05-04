× The 48 Hour Film Project: Writing, Shooting and Editing a Movie in Just Two Days

The 48 Hour Film Project is an extraordinary annual event where filmmakers attempt to write, shoot and edit a short movie in just two days.

Joining Nick Digilio to discuss it are Chicago organizer Jerry Vasilatos, actor Nick Wilson and director of photography / producer / Kalopsia Film co-founder Justin Flocco.

Not only did Justin and Nick’s film ‘Hammersmith: Hurdle of Dreams’ win last year’s Chicago competition, it will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

