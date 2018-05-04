The 48 Hour Film Project: Writing, Shooting and Editing a Movie in Just Two Days

Posted 2:20 PM, May 4, 2018, by

Filmmakers attempt to craft a film in two days as part of the 48 Hour Film Project. (Photo provided by the 48 Hour Film Project Press Kit)

The 48 Hour Film Project is an extraordinary annual event where filmmakers attempt to write, shoot and edit a short movie in just two days.

Joining Nick Digilio to discuss it are Chicago organizer Jerry Vasilatos, actor Nick Wilson and director of photography / producer / Kalopsia Film co-founder Justin Flocco.

Not only did Justin and Nick’s film ‘Hammersmith: Hurdle of Dreams’ win last year’s Chicago competition, it will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)