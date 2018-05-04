Secret Chicago

The Chicago downtown skyline including the Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower, is seen from the air on February 15, 2013. ( SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
The Chicago downtown skyline including the Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower, is seen from the air on February 15, 2013. ( SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
This article about secret, cool places in Chicago leads Nick Digilio and listeners to share their favorite things off the beaten path.
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)