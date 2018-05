× Register today for the Fernando Jones Blues Camp

Legendary bluesman, educator, singer, songwriter, scholar, and founder of the Blues Kids Foundation, Fernando Jones stops by to talk to Bill and Wendy. They chat about his annual summer blues camp for kids, his music, and performs ‘Chicago (Has Got Everything You Need).’

