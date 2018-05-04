× Mind Reading Live On Air, The Selena Tribute Concert, Nerdfest and Ghost Stories! | Full Show (May 3rd)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (May 3rd) Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis rides side car as we welcome Ryan Shea, VP of Operations at the House of Blues to tell us about an exciting show coming up at HOB celebrating Selena on Cinco De Mayo. Then, the one and only Mark Toland astonishes Patti and the crew with his world famous mind reading demonstrations. You can catch him live [May 2 – June 13th] at The Greenhouse Theater Center. Let him know you heard him on Pretty Late! Then, our friends from NerdFest (Clown Car to Sicily and Tamale Sepp) join us to tell us about their show coming up. And author, historian, podcaster and tour host Adam Selzer jumps on air to delight us with his ghost stories and friendly banter. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

