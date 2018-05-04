× ‘He had so much hate in the way he looked at me’ – Israeli diplomat describes being asked to leave an Uber

An Israeli diplomat says an Uber driver in Chicago yelled and threw him out of the car Thursday evening when he answered a phone call in Hebrew.

Deputy Consul General Itay Milner was ten minutes into his Uber ride when he received a phone call and answered saying “How are you?” in Hebrew.

Milner says that’s when things took a frightening turn.

He was forced to exit the vehicle on Lower Wacker between Michigan and Columbus — later finding out he was ejected for speaking his home language.

Milner says he filed a complaint with Uber which says the driver has been suspended and that it is investigating the incident.