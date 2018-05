× “Everything’s there to stop you.” John Roa on his startup journey and success

It’s been a long trip to building Roa Ventures for multi-time Founder John Roa. He endured years of struggle before selling his startup Akta to Salesforce. Currently, Roa Investments deploys early-stage capital into high-potential lifestyle businesses. And they’re global. Roa shares the wisdom he’s learned during his entrepreneurial path.

