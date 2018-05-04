× Catch comedian Steve Byrne at the Chicago Improv this weekend!

Bill and Wendy are joined in studio by comedian Steve Byrne. Steve talks about his love for the band of Oasis, interracial dating, comedy in the age of political correctness, working with USO, and much more.

Steve will be performing at the Chicago Improv in Schaumburg on Friday and Saturday. For tickets, visit www.chicago.improv.com.

