Bill and Wendy Full Show 5-4-18: Obey the law

Today’s guests include comedian Steve Byrne, Curt Wagner, and Fernando Jones. Bill and Wendy open the show with Bill’s police story. Then, comedian Steve Byrne joins the show. Steve talks about his upcoming shows at Chicago Improv and comedy in the age of political correctness. Bill and Wendy talk TV news with Curt Wagner. After that, Fernando Jones, American bluesman, educator, songwriter, scholar, and founder of the Blues Kids Foundation stops by. They chat about his annual blues camp for kids which was established to preserve, perform and promote the Blues among America’s youth, parents and educators under the tutelage of highly qualified instructors.

