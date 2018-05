× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5-4-18: Cycling in the city

Today on the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, Bill and Wendy chat about coping with nervousness before certain social situations. They also talk about why Bill avoids Thanksgiving dinner, Chinese food, and biking in the city.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.