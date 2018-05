× After The Bell 5/4/18: April Jobs Report A Little Lower Than Expected – 164,000 Jobs Added

Every month, Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) sits down with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to walk through the jobs report, and though the April report narrowly missed expectations, the long term outlook is good as the unemployment rate is the lowest its been in 17 years.