Wintrust Business Lunch 5/3/18: Merging Two Synagogues, Facebook’s Data Availability, & Charitable Giving Under New Tax Laws

Running a synagogue is no easy effort, but what does it take to merge two together? Steve Bertrand sat down with Rabbi Ike Serotta and Rabbi Evan Moffic to learn about the ins and the outs of essentially creating a new religious community. Bill Gegier checked in with Steve about retirement tips, Ian Sherr broke down the big changes that are coming to Facebook, and Ilyce Glink is still looking at the impact of the tax changes regarding charitable giving.