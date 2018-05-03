× Thought Leader John Horton: Listing The Chicago Real Estate Positives

The news these days is riddled with bad news, but John Horton (VP and Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank) is determined to find the positive light. Steve Grzanich sat down with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader to talk about how buyers should navigate the sellers market reinforcing the importance of preapprovals, Chicago’s lag in price growth, and reminding listeners how much one million dollars will get you based on different areas of the Chicagoland area.