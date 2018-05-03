The Opening Bell 5/3/18: The American Lung Association Ranks Chicago’s Air Quality
There is plenty to be happy about right now for home sellers, and John Horton (VP and Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank) is finding the positive for home buyers as well. Steve Grzanich discussed the residential real estate market with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader and looked towards the Chicago market rebound as the rest of country continues to grow. Paul Billings (National SVP of Advocacy at The American Lung Association) then explained the eye-opening results from the “State of The Air” Report from the American Lung Association and told Steve what people can do to help better Chicago’s air quality.