The Mincing Rascals 05.03.18: Rudy Giuliani and hush money, Mueller probe questions leaked, Kanye West on slavery, renaming Douglas Park

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals begin by debating the truthfulness in President Trump’s statement about Michael Cohen’s $130,000 in hush money. Then, they list their questions for Trump, in light of the list of the Mueller probe questions leaked to the New York Times. Plus, they weigh in on Kanye West’s questionable comments on slavery. And, they discuss the initiative taken by Village Leadership Academy to change the name of Douglas Park to Douglass Park.

Scott recommends Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow.