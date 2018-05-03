× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.03.18: John returns, renaming Douglas Park, robot interviews, picking up wads of cash

John Williams is back from his European cruise! He checks in with you about his trip to Spain and Italy, and asks where you’d want to go on a cruise. Plus, he asks what the tipping etiquette is in European countries, and you have some answers. Village Leadership Academy teacher Bianca Jones brings two of her students to the studio, to explain how they are pursuing changing the name of Douglas Park, by adding a second ‘s’, to honor renowned activist Frederick Douglass. And, John introduces you to Robot Vera, the individual who can interview potential job candidates. Finally, John wants to know if you’d take home wads of cash spilled by a truck on the highway. The John Williams Show engages in debate on guilty consciences.