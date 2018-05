× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.03.18: Glorified chicken nuggets

We covered a lot today but we will start with the most important; Kevin Powell handicaps the 2018 Wing Fest happening this weekend at the UIC Pavilion. In other news this weekend, Eddie Olczyk checks in from Louisville regard the Kentucky Derby. Chuck Todd, Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein talk about Rudy Giuliani’s comments and the President.