Roe Conn Full Show (4/3/18): Paul Vallas runs for Mayor, Ron Magers picks ponies, Lester Holt breaks down news, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, May 3rd, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling looks at the conditions behind recent bad storms, former CEO of Chicago Public Schools Paul Vallas makes his case for becoming Chicago’s next mayor, NBC’s Lester Holt gets ready to tour the country, ABC’s Royal Oakes makes sense of Rudy Giuliani’s tactics while representing President Trump in the Stormy Daniels case, the Top Five@5 features a tense exchange between Sarah Huckabee-Sanders and reporters at the White House, and horse racing dynamos Ron Magers & Eddie Olczyk make thier picks for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby.

