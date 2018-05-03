× Remembering Flaurie Berman of Superdawg

Florence “Flaurie” Berman, co-founder of Chicago’s iconic Superdawg, died Wednesday. She was 92.

We take a look back with these two visits from Flaurie and her husband Maurie on the Steve and Johnnie Show.

September 4, 2009

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3499373/3499373_2018-05-03-120513.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3790.mp3