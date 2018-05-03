Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Remembering Flaurie Berman of Superdawg

May 3, 2018

John Putman, Joyce Putman, Fran Tate, Steve King, Johnnie Putman, Flaurie and Morrie Berman of Superdawg in March 2000. (WGN Radio archive photo)

Florence “Flaurie” Berman, co-founder of Chicago’s iconic Superdawg, died Wednesday. She was 92.

We take a look back with these two visits from Flaurie and her husband Maurie on the Steve and Johnnie Show.

September 4, 2009

July 20, 2010

 