× Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 9: The Positives and Negatives of the Cubs Season So Far with NBC Sports’ Tony Andracki; GasMoneyBob on the White Sox and Bears; And Chicago Dogs Owner Shawn Hunter

On this week’s episode, Kevin talks with GasMoneyBob (8:40) about the start of the White Sox season, and the Bears draft. Then Kevin and NBC Sports Chicago’s Tony Andracki talk Cubs (23:30). And finally, meet Shawn Hunter, owner of the new baseball team in town, the Chicago Dogs (37:30).

