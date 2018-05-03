Paul Vallas once ran Chicago Public Schools, now he wants to run the whole city
Former CEO of Chicago Public Schools Paul Vallas joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to make his case for being Chicago’s next mayor. Vallas believes current Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is blaming others for the city’s problems and not taking responsibility for what has happened during his seven years as mayor.
