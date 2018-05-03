× Paul Lisnek’s Behind the Curtain: Celebrating the Royal Wedding with Chicago’s Queen of Cabaret Denise Tomasello; plus an indepth look at the work and views of Chicago actor Behzad Dabu (“How to Get Away with Murder;” “The Chi”)

Paul goes behind the curtain this week with Chicago’s Queen of Cabaret who will be celebrating the Royal Wedding on May 19th at the Drake Hotel. A night of delicious food and music as only Denise can do it, all to recognize the special day for the royals but doing it the Chicago way. Reservations can be made at Eventbrite.com and search “Royal Wedding reception gala.” Then, Paul visits with one of Chicago’s finest stage actors Behzad Dabu who has made it to the big time in his roles as Simon Drake in “How to Get Away with Murder,” and Showtime’s “The Chi.” Plus, Behzad talks about his love for Chicago’s theatre scene and his roles thru the years, and as an activist, he even tackles racism and the need for people to speak out against bigotry. For fans of Denise and Behzad, this is a NOT TO BE MISSED podcast episode! Check it out!