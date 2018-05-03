× Kanye West Backlash, Bullying Then and Now, JB Pritzker Interview, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic”, and Vic Vaughn! | Full Show (May 2nd)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez (May 2nd) Comedian Brandon C. Price rides side car as we discuss: Kanye West Backlash, Bullying Then and Now, JB Pritzker Interview, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic”, White Sox Wednesday and Vic Vaughn joins us live in studio to tell us about his recent experience with the military in Texas!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER