× Eddie Olczyk on the Kentucky Derby and our Chicago Blackhawks: “It’s going to be a battle.”

Eddie Olczyk joins the Steve Cochran Show from Louisville to weigh in on the Kentucky Derby this weekend. Eddie says certain horses race better in different conditions so a horse that was 20:1 in good conditions might move up if the track is wet. Eddie also said other than health, the Hawks need to get stronger on the back end and he thinks they will have a bounce back year.