Derek Smalls from Spinal Tap makes his grand return to the main stage

Bill and Wendy speak to legendary Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls. Derek has made his return to center stage with the release of his first full-length solo album, “Smalls Change, (Meditations on Ageing)”. Derek talks to Bill and Wendy about his new solo album, his “Lukewarm Water Live Tour”, and much more.



