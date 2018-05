× Dan Fienberg Talks Good and Bad New TV

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio he talks about a bunch of good and bad new television.

Items discussed include: Atlanta, Handmaid’s Tale, Sweetbitter, Genius: Picasso, sophomore seasons, the best TV robots, Cobra Kai and Safe.

