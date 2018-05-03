× Come and Laugh Your Face Off with Amy & Pat Tomasulo

The 4th Annual “Laugh Your Face Off,” hosted by WGN TV’s very own Pat Tomasulo and his wife, Amy, will take place this Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Park West Chicago in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago. Pat joins Bill and Wendy to talk all about this annual comedy fundraiser that benefits research projects by The Facial Pain Research Foundation to find a cure for trigeminal neuralgia, a debilitating nerve disorder that causes agonizing facial pain.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.