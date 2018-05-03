× Chicago Mayoral Candidate Troy LaRaviere, Jeffrey Cramer on Mueller interviewing Trump, new documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg and much more

Former Assistant US Attorney & Berkeley Research Group Managing Director Jeffrey Cramer discusses the possibility of Robert Mueller interviewing Trump in the Russia probe.

Chicago Principals & Administrators Association President Troy LaRaviere discusses his bid to unseat Rahm Emanuel as Chicago Mayor.

UCLA Law School of Law Constitutional Law Professor Adam Winkler joins the show to discuss his newly released book “We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights”, a fascinating look at the controversial 2010 Supreme Court decision Citizens United vs. FEC.

Directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West discuss their brand new documentary RBG, a look at the life and work of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Finally, in the always popular Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss defamation suits by Roy Moore and Stormy Daniels, Ashley Judd’s lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein and breaking legal news involving the Utah Jazz and Back to the Future.