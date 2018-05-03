× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.3.18: Full steam ahead

Today’s guests include Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls, Executive Director of NAMI DuPage County Angela Adkins, Pat Tomasulo, and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy talk about Rudy Giuliani, one of President Trump’s lawyers. Last night, Giuliani admited that Trump did repay his attorney Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public with her alleged affair. They also talk about habits that make people seem less intelligent, movies, and much more.

