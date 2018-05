× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.3.18: How much money do you really need?

Today on the bonus hour, Bill, Wendy, and Judy Pielach discuss Camille Cosby’s defense of Bill Cosby. Then, Bill tells Wendy and Judy about a story of a 15-year-old girl who says her $1,000 monthly allowance makes her ‘feel like a peasant.’

