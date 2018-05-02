× WGN Radio’s Lisa Wolf attends the Hamilton Education Program with 25 Chicagoland high schools including Pike High School and Lincoln Park High School.

On May 2, 2018, 1,900 students and teachers from 25 Chicagoland area schools attended the matinee performance of HAMILTON at Broadway in Chicago’s CIBC Theatre. The innovative Hamilton Education Program will provide 20,000 Chicagoland high school students the opportunity to experience HAMILTON after studying American history through a special curriculum about Alexander Hamilton and the nation’s Founding Fathers. The students also participated in a Q&A with cast members, and several students performed original songs, raps, poetry, scenes and monologues based on their classroom studies. Lisa Wolf, co-host of WGN Radio Theatre, sat down with students from Pike High School and Lincoln Park High School to talk about performing for their peers on the HAMILTON stage.