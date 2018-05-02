× Trick Shooter Social Club: Building the Band, New Music and a Nick D Inspired Shirt

Nick Digilio welcomes back Steve Simoncic and Larry Liss and, for the first time, Chris Ellison and Maggie Mitchell of Trick Shooter Social Club.

In this conversation, they talk about how Chris and Maggie joined the band, debuted some new music and explain how Nick D inspired their latest t-shirt.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)