× The Opening Bell 5/2/18: Regaining Control of Your Business During Small Business Week

Some would say we are experiencing an economic boom, after the 2008 financial recession. Steve Grzanich chatted with Dale Buss (Contibutor at Forbes, Chief Executive Magazine, and Wall Street Journal) about what exactly makes up a boom and what economists are looking towards when it starts to slow down. Melinda Emerson (Founder of Quintessence Media aka “The Small Business Lady”) then shared her input on “Small Business Week” to help America’s backbone succeed and thrive during these good times.