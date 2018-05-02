× The Hungry Hound is bringing us face to face with all kinds of Chicago pizza

Steve Dolinsky, aka The Hungry Hound, joins Justin once again to discuss his Pizza City, USA book and walking tour! Steve talks about his love of pizza, the passion people have for pizza, how Chicago is a thin-crust tavern-style pizza city, why the national reputation of Chicago style pizza is deep dish, where the idea for his pizza walking tour comes from, the many variations of pizza you can get in Chicago, the death of Superdawg matriarch Flaurie Berman and what we can expect from the upcoming James Beard Awards.

