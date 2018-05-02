× The Download’s Swap Meet: “How much is a slightly used, crumbled up autographed picture of Jordan worth?”

It’s Wednesday night so that means it’s time for the Swap Meet sponsored by Wolff’s Flea Market! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff! Do you have an autographed paper plate signed by Bill Veeck and have been wondering how much it’s worth? Been wondering if your old Schwinn Stingray bicycle will make you rich? Looking to finally cash in that old Playboy with Pamela Anderson? You have the questions and Greg has the answers! It’s “The Swap Meet!”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio