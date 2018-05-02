× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-2-18

This here is what we call an incredible show! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with legendary musician Peter Hook about his amazing career co-founding both Joy Division and New Order and his upcoming show at Metro, Oscar-nominated film director Jason Reitman talks about his new film, “Tully,” acclaimed singer-songwriter Eleanor Friedberger recalls growing up in Oak Park ahead of her return to town for a show at Lincoln Hall this weekend, Steve Dolinksy aka The Hungry Hound tells us about his Pizza City, USA tour and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with a visit from The DuPage Picker who is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

