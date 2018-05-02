× The Carry Out 5-2-18: “It’s going to be an interesting race to watch because Vallas has been around Chicago politics and he knows where all the new books and gift cards are buried”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Paul Vallas officially running for mayor of Chicago, President Trump’s lawyer Ty Cobb announcing his retirement, Southwest Airlines reporting another cracked window on a plane, Cambridge Analytica filing for bankruptcy, a new study saying Illinois is one of the top states for mosquito-borne illness, the White Sox losing to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cubs getting blown out by the Rockies at Wrigley and Superdawg matriarch Florence Berman passing away.

