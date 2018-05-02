× Taking A Ride Down Route 66, The Avenger’s Are Taking Over the Screens and Wing Fest Brings The Heat! | Full Show (May 1st)

On tonight’s show! Dane is in for Patti as we take a Ride Down Route 66 with author and travel expert, Jim Hanckley. Then, the Avenger’s Infinity Wars Are Taking Over the Screens so we welcome movie critic, Blake Stubbs to take a look at the mega hit. We also welcome on Neal Brown, owner of Neal Brown Hospitality to discuss Ukiyo, the Japanese inspired restaurant. And finally…Wing Fest is back here in Chicago so we welcome on Chef Daniel Cruz Kneeland of Overtime Sports Bar & Grille who tells us all about the fest while sharing his delicious wings. Chicago’s Best WingFest is taking place on May 6th at the UIC Pavilion (525 S. Racine Ave.). Purchase your tickets at wingfest.net. All this and more with Dane!