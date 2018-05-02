× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.02.18: Irrational, rational fears

The general consensus today is that if you make noise around wild animals they will run away.. or so we think. John Williams weighs in on his fear of ocean liners capsizing. Roe Conn joins the show for his weekly visit. Roe brings up that America has always had the ability to heal. Roe Conn, “We’ll see.” Howard Tullman stopped by to talk about his latest project. Karen Conti talks legal news and our friend from Patriot Education Fund paid us a visit as well.