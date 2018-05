× Service quality is the top goal for your company

Hunt Club CEO Nick Cromydas is passionate about building napkin ideas into companies. He’s appeared on Forbes 30 under 30 and founder of New Coast Ventures. Cromydas and host Scott Kitun talk about how tech can bolster the recruitment process. Switching jobs is a difficult road, but tech can put the best guides at the table.

