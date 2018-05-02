× Roe Conn Full Show (5/2/18): Jim Peterik plays News or Ruse, the Top Five@5 feat. Dr. Phil’s take on Kanye, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling warns of rough weather, automotive expert Paul Brian looks at the future of Tesla, the Top Five@5 features Dr. Phil’s take on Kanye West, Jim Peterik from Ides of March plays News or Ruse and debuts a special song for Anna.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3499084/3499084_2018-05-02-200424.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

