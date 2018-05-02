Roe Conn Full Show (5/2/18): Jim Peterik plays News or Ruse, the Top Five@5 feat. Dr. Phil’s take on Kanye, and more…

Posted 8:30 PM, May 2, 2018, by , Updated at 08:38AM, May 4, 2018

Anna Davlantes, Jim Peterik, and Roe Conn (JCarlin/WGN Radio)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling warns of rough weather, automotive expert Paul Brian looks at the future of Tesla, the Top Five@5 features Dr. Phil’s take on Kanye West, Jim Peterik from Ides of March plays News or Ruse and debuts a special song for Anna.

