× Joy Division and New Order co-founder Peter Hook: “You are very lucky in a group to change the world culturally and musically once. We were very, very lucky to manage to do it twice”

Pioneering musician and Joy Division and New Order co-founder Peter Hook joins Justin to talk about his legendary career, his memories of playing in Chicago, the famed 1983 show at Metro where it reached 125 degrees on stage, the challenge of performing Joy Division’s “Substance” and New Order’s “Substance” in its entirety during this tour, what it was like to have such a cultural impact in both the 1970’s and 1980’s, the similarities between Chicago and Manchester, the challenge of starting New Order after demise of Joy Division, how New Order brought a European feel to pop music in the U.S and his sold-out show this Friday at Metro.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio