Jason Reitman, Diablo Cody and Charlize Theron get the band back together with "Tully"

Academy Award-nominated film director, screenwriter and producer Jason Reitman joins Justin to discuss his new film, “Tully.” Jason talks about how the film came about, what attracted him to the script, his relationship with screenwriter Diablo Cody (“Juno,” “Young Adult”), the importance of having a film being relatable, what Charlize Theron’s brave performance brings to the film, the role that humor plays in the movie, the unique process of making the film, why he wants to be surprised when looking for a script, how failure has shaped him, what he learned from his dad Ivan Reitman and how the movie making business is changing.

