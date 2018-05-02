× Patriot Education Fund: “They are great kids, they just need opportunity.”

Through an investment in education, the Patriot Education Fund’s vision is to honor and empower our service members and military families transition from their service to our country into successful careers in the public and private sector. Today, we met Josue Contreras, who is a student veteran and a Patriot Education Fund scholarship recipient. Don’t miss your chance to register your foursome for the 7th Annual Patriot Education Classic at Medinah Country Club on Tuesday May 29th. Visit this LINK for more information. In addition you can you can donate a foursome to a Purple Heart Veteran $2,800 as part of raising scholarship funds for our military families. For more information visit PatriotEducationFund.org. Email: info@patrioteducationfund.org Phone: 773-273-9601.